AUS v PAK: Steve Smith throws hat in ring to replace David Warner at opening in Tests

Australia veteran Steve Smith has thrown his hat in the ring to replace opener David Warner at the top order after the conclusion of the ongoing Sydney Test. A modern-day great in the whites, Smith has batted in the middle order, averaging above 58 in 104 Tests.

However, with Warner retiring from Tests (alongside ODIs), Australia has several candidates to pick from – Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw and even Cameron Green. With Smith putting his hand up as well, the selectors, team management and Pat Cummins (captain) have a good headache to take care of.

Speaking to ABC Grandstand after the third day’s play in Sydney, Smith confirmed he is interested in taking up the vacant spot once Warner leaves.

"I'm actually happy to go up the top," Smith said. "I'm pretty keen if that's what they want to do. I'm sure the selectors and Ron [Andrew McDonald] and Patty [Cummins] will have a chat after this game, but yeah, I'm certainly interested for sure."

While Cameron Green was a last-minute addition to the list of candidates who can replace Warner at the top, with veteran Shane Watson and coach McDonald vouching for him, Marnus Labuschagne’s name also got discussed.

Considering Smith’s batting average at number three (67.07 with eight centuries) is better than his at number four (averaging 61.46 with 19 Test tons), where he usually bats, his keenness to open can be a welcoming sign.

Australia on top in final Test

Despite Aamer Jamal’s maiden six-wicket haul in the first innings, Pakistan slumped to a usual low following Josh Hazlewood’s game-changing three-wicket maiden (in the second innings) that saw Pakistan reeling at 68 for seven, with them leading by 82 runs as things stand.

While Saim Ayub was the highest scorer in the second innings, with 33 from 53 balls, star batter Babar Azam scored 23.