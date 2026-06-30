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Asian Games 2026: India name squad with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 12:52 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 12:52 IST
Asian Games 2026: India name squad with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain

Kranti Goud celebrates with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India at the Asian Games 2026 after BCCI backs her following the T20 World Cup disappointment, with Smriti Mandhana and other key players set to defend the team's gold medal.

The Women’s Selection Committee has announced India’s squad for the Asian Games 2026, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in September. India will head into the competition as the defending champions after clinching the gold medal at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China. Harmanpreet Kaur has been retained as captain, while Smriti Mandhana will serve as vice-captain. The squad combines experienced campaigners with emerging talent, featuring Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. G. Kamalini has also been named as an additional wicketkeeping option.

India’s bowling attack includes Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Bharti Fulmali, while Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil and Nandni Sharma provide further depth and strengthen the bowling unit, although Patil’s inclusion is subject to fitness clearance, according to the board.

India's squad for the Asian Games 2026

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Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav and Nandni Sharma.

Meanwhile, Australia advanced to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating India by six wickets at Lord’s, ending India’s campaign.

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Chasing a target of 171, Australia recovered from 72/3 to reach 172/4 in the 19th over, thanks to unbeaten fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering 56 off 27 deliveries, supported by valuable knocks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, helped India post 170/4, but the total was ultimately not enough, as Australia easily seal the win.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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