The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 matches are producing highest drama with Netherlands becoming another team to crash out on penalties. The Dutch lost 3-2 in the final shootout againts Morocco on Monday (Jun 29) at Monetrrey Stadium in Mexico. The game was first goal being scored in the 72nd minute Cody Gakpo found the net for Netherlands and put them 1-0 ahead. The Dutch were almost through the R16 but Issa Dipo scored in 90+1st minute to send the game into the extra time. The the 30-minute of extra game play, the two teams went to face off in the penalty shootout and Morocco came out winners 3-2.

How Morocco made into R16?

The African nation was superior than the Dutch trhougout the game and it is visible in the game stats. Morocco made 12 shots for a goal and six were on target in comaprison to Netherlands' three on-target shots out of seven attempts. Morocco were also better with the ball, and kept it for 70 percent of the match and passing it around 780 times with 92 percent accuracy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Netherlands, on the other and, made only 356 passes during the 30 percent of time they had control of the ball with their pass accuracy being just 81 percent. Netherlands also conceded 18 fouls compared to Morocco's 15.

How the penalty shootout played out?