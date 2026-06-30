/FIFA 2026 | Why was Germany's extra-time goal vs Paraguay disallowed by VAR?

Germany, four-time world champions, suffered a shcok exit in the FIFA World Cup 2026, but it was not for the lack of trying. Germany lost 4-3 on penalties against Paraguay on Monday (Jun 29) at the Boston Stadium. The penalty shootout came into the picture after the teams ended regulation time at 1-1 and a Germany goal was disallowed by the VAR in the extra-time. The disallowed goal has now become the point of contention with many experts calling it wrong including Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann who called it 'a joke.'

Why was Germany's goal disallowed by VAR?

The contentious moment came in 112th minute of the game when Germany defender Jonathan Tah scored on a header to take his team 2-1 ahead. Referee Jalal Jayed, however, went on to check on the pitch-side monitor and the goal was eventually disallowed. The reason behind nullying the effort by Tah was Germany defender Waldemar Anton 'pushing' Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

After being impeded by Anton, Gill fell on the ground before getting up and trying to save the goal, which couldn't happen. The move by Anton was not seen as something within the game limit and the goal was disallowed, leaving the match to go into the penalties where Paraguay won.

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How the experts reacted on disallowed goal?

Former England captain Alan Shearer told BBC that Paraguay goalkeeper Gill 'conned the referee.' "I don't agree with that decision at all. The keeper falls to the ground on a slight touch and it's very soft. I thought it was a terrible decision.

"You have to understand it is a contact sport, the goalkeeper has conned the referee and the VAR. The way he went down was pathetic," he added.