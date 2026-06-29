/FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes faces rape allegation during team's historic run

Cape Verde’s dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been overshadowed by serious allegations involving team captain Ryan Mendes. Reports claim the 36-year-old is being investigated over an alleged rape of a team translator during the FIFA Series tournament held in Auckland in March. According to reports, the alleged incident took place at the hotel where the Cape Verde squad was staying during the tournament, which also included New Zealand, Finland and Chile. A Brazilian woman, who was working as a translator for the team, has accused Mendes of entering her hotel room without permission before allegedly assaulting and raping her. She also claimed that he physically attacked her by choking and punching her.

The woman reportedly informed Cape Verde team officials about the alleged incident, but no action was taken at the time. New Zealand Police have since launched an investigation and collected CCTV footage from the hotel. The woman has also submitted photographs of her injuries as part of the evidence.

FIFA released a statement after the allegations became public, saying it is in contact with authorities in New Zealand. However, football’s governing body declined to comment on whether Mendes is the subject of any official FIFA investigation.

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Mendes has not made any public statement regarding the allegations. Despite the ongoing investigation, he has played in all three of Cape Verde’s group-stage matches at the World Cup, where the nation made history by becoming the smallest country to reach the Round of 32.

Cape Verde are scheduled to face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32 on Saturday, with Mendes expected to captain the side.