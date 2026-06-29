/FIFA 2026: Vinicius Jr opens up on grandmother's influence, racism and World Cup journey

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr recently spoke to Brazilian broadcaster Globo TV about his life, his close relationship with his grandmother, his fight against racism in football and his dream of representing Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. Vinicius said his grandmother played a major role in his childhood and was one of the biggest influences in his life. He lived with her until he was 16 and said she helped raise him while his father worked far from home.

"My grandmother is a very important person in my life. I lived with her until I was 16 years old. When you started speaking, I already knew it was her," he told Globo TV.

He shared that his family lived in a small house, where he slept beside his grandmother. He said she always cared for him, his mother and his siblings, adding that she had a lasting impact on his life.

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"She's a very important person to me because my father always lived far away. So, I always had my mother and my siblings with my grandmother, who always did everything. The house was very small; I slept with her. I even run out of words. She's a person who marked my life," he added.

The 25-year-old also said that helping people away from football means more to him than winning trophies. He believes his work off the pitch allows him to make a bigger difference in the lives of others.

"These achievements off the field are much more important than those on the field, because I can help a lot more people," he said.

Vinicius further reiterated his commitment to speaking out against racism. During his time at Real Madrid, he has faced racist abuse at several stadiums in Europe. These incidents have led to investigations, legal action and wider discussions about tackling racism in football.

He said he hopes future generations will not have to face racism and wants to use his platform to inspire young people and support Black people who do not have the same opportunity to speak out.

"May the evolution continue so that the next generation doesn't suffer from racism. I want to keep doing great things on the field, but also inspire young people and fight for all Black people who don't have the voice that I have," he told Globo TV.

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Looking back on his World Cup journey, Vinicius said representing Brazil is a dream come true. He is playing in his second World Cup and said reaching this stage was the result of years of hard work and dedication.

In the ongoing tournament, he has scored four goals and provided one assist, making him Brazil’s top scorer so far.

Brazil will face Japan in the Round of 32 on Jun 29, with a place in the last 16 on the line.

Brazil also finished first in Group C, extending its record of topping its World Cup group for a 12th straight tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982.