/FIFA WC 2026, Germany vs Paraguay R32: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Germany face Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with growing pressure to keep their title hopes alive. Expectations remain high among German fans, but several of the team’s biggest names have yet to produce their best form in the tournament. The four-time world champions arrived at the World Cup in excellent form after winning nine matches in a row. They made a flying start by thrashing Curacao 7-1 in their opening Group E match before securing a dramatic late victory over Ivory Coast. Those two wins guaranteed top spot in the group and saw Germany reach the knockout rounds for the first time in 12 years.

Despite that strong start, Germany’s momentum was halted by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group game. The result ended their impressive winning streak and sparked fresh concerns about the team’s consistency ahead of the knockout stage.

Paraguay, meanwhile, have quietly put together an impressive recovery after a difficult start to the tournament. They opened their campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat to co-hosts United States but responded brilliantly by beating Turkey 1-0.

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A disciplined goalless draw against Australia in their final group match was enough to secure qualification as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

While Germany have greater quality on paper, Paraguay have already shown they can compete with stronger teams. If Germany’s star players fail to raise their level once again, Paraguay will believe they have a real chance of causing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Germany and Paraguay approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Germany vs Paraguay, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday (Jun 30), 2:00 AM (IST)

Tuesday (Jun 30), 2:00 AM (IST) Venue: Boston Stadium

Boston Stadium Referee: Jalal Jayed (Morocco)

Which TV channel will broadcast the Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Germany and Paraguay will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

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Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

How to watch Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Germany and Paraguay will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Predicted XI's

Germany predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, David Raum; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz