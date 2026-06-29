/FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha shares emotional message before Round of 32 clash vs Argentina

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has shared an emotional message on Instagram after receiving support from football fans around the world ahead of his team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against defending champions Argentina. The experienced goalkeeper said he was deeply touched by the love and encouragement he received following Cape Verde’s impressive World Cup campaign.

“I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything that has happened. Seeing millions of people from all corners of the globe reach out like this took me completely by surprise,” Vozinha wrote.

He added that it would take time for him to fully realise the importance of the moment and the overwhelming response from fans.

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“I know it will take some time for me to process all of this and fully grasp the magnitude of what I'm experiencing,” he added.

The goalkeeper also thanked Brazilian broadcaster CazeTV for helping share his story with football fans across the globe.

"I want to thank @cazetv from the bottom of my heart for sparking this wave of affection and for making it all possible. I have no words to express my gratitude," he wrote.

He ended his message by saying he was proud to represent his country with humility as Cape Verde prepare for one of the biggest matches in their history against Argentina on Jul 4.

"From Cape Verde to the world--with true humility and a heart full of gratitude," the post read.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Cape Verde reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage after finishing second in their group with three draws and three points, behind Spain, who topped the group with seven points. They are the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds.

Vozinha has also achieved a special milestone, as the 40-year-old has kept two clean sheets in the ongoing tournament, making him only the third goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history to record multiple clean sheets after turning 40.