/FIFA 2026 | Meet Michel Nkuka Mboladinga - DR Congo's fan who is 'a living statue'

Dominican Republic of Congo (DR Congo), the cental African country, is having their moment in the FIFA World Cup 2026, their second apperance ever in the tournament history and first since 1974. Their first group-stage match was against Portugal on June 16 and the football minnows drew the game 1-1. The fans were ecstatic with the result but one fan, in particular, was missing amid the see of blue jerseys which showed support for DR Congo. Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, the statue fan as he's known, for offering a tribute to Patrice Émery Lumumba - Congo's first prime minister after the country gained independece from Belgium in 1960 - was missing from the crowd.

Who is Michel Nkuka Mboladinga?

Mboladinga, who is fondly called "Lumumba Vea" or "Lumumba Lives," rose to the prominence during Africa Cup of Nations 2025 when he stood like a statue throughout all games of DR Congo as a mark of respect to contury's first PM Patrice Lumumba. He was in crowd when DR Congo faced Colombia in Mexico for the first time in the tournament.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Talking about why he chose to do this, Mboladinga told CNN Sports on Monday (Jun 22) from Mexico: "He’s my inspiration. Patrice Lumumba is a symbol of unity – the one who taught Congolese to stand and to be proud."

"I am a living statue," Mboladinga said about the heat in North America. "The climate has no impact on me. My job is not just to stand there, but rather to communicate energy, strength and power to the players. That is what I am focusing on."

Who was Patrice Lumumba?

In 1960, Congo got independence from colonial rule of Belgium which had started in 1885 under King Leopold II. The country kept fighting and Lumumba was an iconic figure in the struggle of independence. He became the country's first Prime Minister but was shot dead only seven months into the tenure at the age of 35.