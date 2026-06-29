/FIFA 2026 | South Korea coach Hong resigns hours after president calls out 'incompetent people' for early exit

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down after his sides unceremonious exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. South Korea were in Group A along with co-hosts Mexico, South Africa, and Czechia. Hong's side lost 1-0 against Mexico and South Africa, and their only win in the group stage came against Czechia 2-1. They ended up with just three points which were not enough for them to advance to the R32. After the loss, South Korea president Lee Jae Myung also called out 'incompetent people' being put in the leadership roles, following which, Hong, in his second stint as coach, decided to step down.

South Korea coach resigns after president's remarks

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Disappointed by the early exit, Lee wrote on X: "When loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence, and incompetent people are appointed to leadership positions, the outcome is all but inevitable. I offer my deepest apologies to the public for the profound disappointment caused by this unacceptable outcome. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure that nothing like this happens again.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Hours after the president's remarks, Hong addressed reporters in Mexico and said, according to Yohnap news agency: "Over the past two years I asked myself the same question whenever I had to make important decisions, select players or prepare for training session and matches: ‘Is this the right choice for Korean football?’. I can not say every decision has been the right one, but I can tell you that I have made every decision with Korean football in mind."