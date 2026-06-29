/FIFA WC 2026, Netherlands vs Morocco R32: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The Netherlands and Morocco will face each other in one of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Tuesday in Guadalupe. Both teams are among the highest-ranked in the tournament and only one can move on to the Round of 16. Although the expanded knockout stage was expected to produce exciting matches, few expected two strong title contenders to meet this early.

The Netherlands finished first in its group to qualify for the knockout stage. After drawing its opening match against Japan, the Dutch bounced back with comfortable wins over Sweden and Tunisia. Under Ronald Koeman, the team has improved with every game, combining solid ball control with quick attacking football.

Morocco has also impressed throughout the tournament. The African champions began with a draw against Brazil before beating Scotland and Haiti to finish second in Group C. Their 4-2 comeback victory over Haiti, showed the team’s fighting spirit and determination.

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The two sides have met only once before at the World Cup, with the Netherlands winning 2-1 in 1994. This time, the match carries much greater importance. The winner will advance to the Round of 16 to face either South Africa or Canada and will take a big step closer to a possible deep run in the tournament.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between the Netherlands and Morocco approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Netherlands vs Morocco, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday (Jun 30), 6:030 AM (IST)

Tuesday (Jun 30), 6:030 AM (IST) Venue: Monterrey Stadium

Monterrey Stadium Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Which TV channel will broadcast the Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Netherlands and Morocco will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha shares emotional message before Round of 32 clash vs Argentina

How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Netherlands and Morocco will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Squads

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs and Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber and Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville and Wout Weghorst

Morocco