Asian Games 2023: Check full schedule, important dates for Indian athletes, live streaming details & more

The People's Republic of China will host the Asian Games 2023 from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou. After their best-ever medal haul in 2018, the Indian athletes will look forward to partaking in the 19th Asiad with a 655-member contingent in action in 41 disciplines out of 61.
Hangzhou will use 56 venues across the city. Although the official opening ceremony will happen on September 23, some cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball have already started on September 19.
The men's and women's Indian cricket teams have made their Asian Games debut. While the women's team started their campaign on September 21, the men's team will have their first Asian Games encounter on October 3.
Neeraj Chopra, Olympic gold medalist, will be India's face at the Asian Games. India's most prominent representation will be in track and field, as 68 athletes will be in action.
India's badminton queen and Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu, will lead a 19-member team comprising Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.
The country has high expectations from the Indian men's hockey team, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh will be one of the flag bearers of India at the opening ceremony.
Mirabai Chanu, India's former weightlifting world champion who won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020, will debut at the Asian Games in the women's 49 kg weightlifting division on September 30.
Bajrang Punia, Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and defending champion in men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling, will be in action on October 6.
Boxing and hockey at the Asian Games 2023 will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will start her campaign on September 24 in women's 50 kg, ace boxer and Olympian Lovlina Borgohain will begin on September 26 in women's 75 kg. Boxing events will conclude on October 5.
Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa will also be in action at the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games 2023: Schedule & Important Dates for Indian Athletes
|Sport
|Dates
|Events
|Indian athletes
|Archery
|October 1-7
|10
|16
|Artistic Gymnastics
|September 24-29
|14
|NA
|Artistic Swimming
|October 6-8
|2
|NA
|Athletics
|September 29 - October 5
|48
|68
|Badminton
|September 28 - October 7
|7
|19
|Basketball (5x5)
|September 26 - October 6
|2
|12 (1 team)
|Basketball (3x3)
|September 25 - October 1
|2
|8 (2 teams)
|Baseball
|September 26 - October 7
|1
|NA
|Boxing
|September 24 - October 5
|13
|13
|Breaking
|October 6-7
|2
|NA
|Beach Volleyball
|September 19-28
|2
|NA
|Bridge
|September 27 - October 6
|3
|18
|Cricket
|September 19 - October 7
|2
|30 (2 teams)
|Chess
|September 24 - October 7
|4
|10
|Canoe Slalom
|October 5-7
|4
|4
|Canoe Sprint
|September 30 - October 3
|12
|13
|Cycling BMX Racing
|October 1
|2
|NA
|Cycling MTB
|September 25
|2
|NA
|Cycling Road
|October 3-5
|4
|NA
|Cycling Track
|September 26-29
|12
|14
|Diving
|September 30 - October 4
|10
|2
|Dragon Boat
|October 4-6
|6
|NA
|Equestrian
|September 26 - October 6
|6
|10
|Esports
|September 24 - October 2
|7
|15
|Football
|September 19-27
|2
|44 (2 teams)
|Fencing
|September 24-29
|12
|9
|Golf
|September 28 to October 1
|4
|7
|Hockey
|September 24 to October 7
|2
|36 (2 teams)
|Handball
|September 24 - October 5
|2
|16 (1 team)
|Judo
|September 24-27
|15
|4
|Ju-Jitsu
|October 5-7
|8
|11
|Kabaddi
|October 2-7
|2
|24 (2 teams)
|Karate
|October 5-8
|14
|NA
|Kurash
|September 30 - October 2
|7
|6
|Marathon Swimming
|October 6-7
|2
|NA
|Modern Pentathlon
|September 20-24
|2
|1
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|October 6-7
|2
|NA
|Rugby Sevens
|September 24-26
|2
|12 (1 team)
|Rowing
|September 20-25
|14
|33
|Roller skating
|September 30 - October 7
|10
|14
|Sailing
|September 21-27
|14
|16
|Sepaktakraw
|September 24 - October 7
|6
|16
|Shooting
|September 24 - October 1
|33
|33
|Skateboarding
|September 24-27
|4
|NA
|Squash
|September 26 - October 5
|5
|8
|Soft tennis
|October 3-7
|5
|10
|Softball
|September 26 - October 2
|1
|NA
|Swimming
|September 24-29
|41
|21
|Sport Climbing
|October 3-7
|6
|7
|Taekwondo
|September 24-28
|13
|NA
|Tennis
|September 24-30
|5
|9
|Table Tennis
|September 22 - October 2
|7
|10
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|October 2-3
|2
|NA
|Triathlon
|September 29 - October 2
|3
|NA
|Volleyball
|September 19 - October 7
|2
|24 (2 teams)
|Water Polo
|September 25 - October 7
|2
|NA
|Weightlifting
|September 30 - October 7
|14
|2
|Wrestling
|October 4 - 7
|18
|18
|Weiqi (Go)
|September 24 - October 3
|3
|NA
|Wushu
|September 24-28
|15
|10
|Xiangqi
|September 28 - October 7
|3
|NA
Asian Games 2023: How to watch Live in India
Sony Sports Network will telecast the Asian Games 2023 live in India on these channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Moreover, SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 live in India.
