Asian Games 2023: Check full schedule, important dates for Indian athletes, live streaming details & more

The People's Republic of China will host the Asian Games 2023 from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou. After their best-ever medal haul in 2018, the Indian athletes will look forward to partaking in the 19th Asiad with a 655-member contingent in action in 41 disciplines out of 61.

Hangzhou will use 56 venues across the city. Although the official opening ceremony will happen on September 23, some cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball have already started on September 19.

The men's and women's Indian cricket teams have made their Asian Games debut. While the women's team started their campaign on September 21, the men's team will have their first Asian Games encounter on October 3.

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic gold medalist, will be India's face at the Asian Games. India's most prominent representation will be in track and field, as 68 athletes will be in action.

India's badminton queen and Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu, will lead a 19-member team comprising Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.

The country has high expectations from the Indian men's hockey team, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh will be one of the flag bearers of India at the opening ceremony.

Mirabai Chanu, India's former weightlifting world champion who won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020, will debut at the Asian Games in the women's 49 kg weightlifting division on September 30.

Bajrang Punia, Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and defending champion in men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling, will be in action on October 6.

Boxing and hockey at the Asian Games 2023 will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will start her campaign on September 24 in women's 50 kg, ace boxer and Olympian Lovlina Borgohain will begin on September 26 in women's 75 kg. Boxing events will conclude on October 5.

Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa will also be in action at the Asian Games 2023.

Asian Games 2023: Schedule & Important Dates for Indian Athletes

Sport Dates Events Indian athletes Archery October 1-7 10 16 Artistic Gymnastics September 24-29 14 NA Artistic Swimming October 6-8 2 NA Athletics September 29 - October 5 48 68 Badminton September 28 - October 7 7 19 Basketball (5x5) September 26 - October 6 2 12 (1 team) Basketball (3x3) September 25 - October 1 2 8 (2 teams) Baseball September 26 - October 7 1 NA Boxing September 24 - October 5 13 13 Breaking October 6-7 2 NA Beach Volleyball September 19-28 2 NA Bridge September 27 - October 6 3 18 Cricket September 19 - October 7 2 30 (2 teams) Chess September 24 - October 7 4 10 Canoe Slalom October 5-7 4 4 Canoe Sprint September 30 - October 3 12 13 Cycling BMX Racing October 1 2 NA Cycling MTB September 25 2 NA Cycling Road October 3-5 4 NA Cycling Track September 26-29 12 14 Diving September 30 - October 4 10 2 Dragon Boat October 4-6 6 NA Equestrian September 26 - October 6 6 10 Esports September 24 - October 2 7 15 Football September 19-27 2 44 (2 teams) Fencing September 24-29 12 9 Golf September 28 to October 1 4 7 Hockey September 24 to October 7 2 36 (2 teams) Handball September 24 - October 5 2 16 (1 team) Judo September 24-27 15 4 Ju-Jitsu October 5-7 8 11 Kabaddi October 2-7 2 24 (2 teams) Karate October 5-8 14 NA Kurash September 30 - October 2 7 6 Marathon Swimming October 6-7 2 NA Modern Pentathlon September 20-24 2 1 Rhythmic Gymnastics October 6-7 2 NA Rugby Sevens September 24-26 2 12 (1 team) Rowing September 20-25 14 33 Roller skating September 30 - October 7 10 14 Sailing September 21-27 14 16 Sepaktakraw September 24 - October 7 6 16 Shooting September 24 - October 1 33 33 Skateboarding September 24-27 4 NA Squash September 26 - October 5 5 8 Soft tennis October 3-7 5 10 Softball September 26 - October 2 1 NA Swimming September 24-29 41 21 Sport Climbing October 3-7 6 7 Taekwondo September 24-28 13 NA Tennis September 24-30 5 9 Table Tennis September 22 - October 2 7 10 Trampoline Gymnastics October 2-3 2 NA Triathlon September 29 - October 2 3 NA Volleyball September 19 - October 7 2 24 (2 teams) Water Polo September 25 - October 7 2 NA Weightlifting September 30 - October 7 14 2 Wrestling October 4 - 7 18 18 Weiqi (Go) September 24 - October 3 3 NA Wushu September 24-28 15 10 Xiangqi September 28 - October 7 3 NA

Asian Games 2023: How to watch Live in India

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Asian Games 2023 live in India on these channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Moreover, SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)