Asian Games 2023: Complete cricket schedule, fixtures, teams, live-streaming details | All you need to know
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: The Asian Games 2023 is all set to kick-start in China’s Hangzhou on September 23. Indian Men and Women cricket teams will also be participating in the tournament. Here is the complete schedule of cricket matches at the tournament.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: As Asian Games 2023 is all set to begin on September 23, cricket at the tournament is also one of the major sport among others. Cricket at Asian Games will be played in the T20 format for both men and women teams. The tournament will be held in Hangzhou, China.
The men’s cricket tournament will be a 15-team affair that will start on September 27. The bronze and gold medal matches will be played on October 7.
With top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entering directly into the quarter-finals, the stage is set for another thrilling cricket action after Asia Cup 2023.
Here are all the details- teams, schedule, fixtures and live-streaming options for the upcoming cricket saga:
Asian Games 2023: Men’s cricket tournament
The men's T20 cricket tournament will kick off on September 27 and conclude with the bronze and gold medal matches on October 7
Format
The tournament will feature 15 teams, including top-seeded nations that will begin their journey from the quarter-finals. The remaining 11 teams will compete in the group stage, and the winners will join the top four in the quarter-finals.
The men's T20 cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023 is structured to include both group stages and direct entries to the quarter-finals. Teams have been categorised into four groups for the initial phase.
Groups and teams
Group A consists of Afghanistan and Mongolia
Group B features Cambodia, Japan and Nepal
Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand
Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain and Maldives.
Quarter-finals direct entry- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Asian Games 2023: Women’s cricket tournament
The women's T20 cricket event will take place from September 19 to 25. Like the men's tournament, top-seeded teams have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals
Format
The remaining teams are divided into two groups, and after round-robin matches and a quarter-final qualifier, the fixtures for the top eight will be set.
Groups and teams
Group A comprises Indonesia and Mongolia
Group B features Hong Kong and Malaysia
Quarter-finals direct entry- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule
All matches for both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.
Men’s tournament
Women’s tournament
Asia Cup 2023 Cricket: Live-streaming details
For those interested in catching the live action, the matches will be available for streaming on Sony Liv and will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
(With inputs from agencies)
