Asian Games 2023: Complete cricket schedule, fixtures, teams, live-streaming details | All you need to know

Asian Games 2023 Cricket: As Asian Games 2023 is all set to begin on September 23, cricket at the tournament is also one of the major sport among others. Cricket at Asian Games will be played in the T20 format for both men and women teams. The tournament will be held in Hangzhou, China.

The men’s cricket tournament will be a 15-team affair that will start on September 27. The bronze and gold medal matches will be played on October 7.

With top-seeded teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entering directly into the quarter-finals, the stage is set for another thrilling cricket action after Asia Cup 2023.

Here are all the details- teams, schedule, fixtures and live-streaming options for the upcoming cricket saga:

Asian Games 2023: Men’s cricket tournament

The men's T20 cricket tournament will kick off on September 27 and conclude with the bronze and gold medal matches on October 7

Format

The tournament will feature 15 teams, including top-seeded nations that will begin their journey from the quarter-finals. The remaining 11 teams will compete in the group stage, and the winners will join the top four in the quarter-finals.

The men's T20 cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023 is structured to include both group stages and direct entries to the quarter-finals. Teams have been categorised into four groups for the initial phase.

Groups and teams

Group A consists of Afghanistan and Mongolia

Group B features Cambodia, Japan and Nepal

Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand

Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain and Maldives.

Quarter-finals direct entry- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Asian Games 2023: Women’s cricket tournament

The women's T20 cricket event will take place from September 19 to 25. Like the men's tournament, top-seeded teams have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals

Format

The remaining teams are divided into two groups, and after round-robin matches and a quarter-final qualifier, the fixtures for the top eight will be set.

Groups and teams

Group A comprises Indonesia and Mongolia

Group B features Hong Kong and Malaysia

Quarter-finals direct entry- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule

All matches for both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

Men’s tournament

Date Match Group/Phase Time September 27, Wednesday Nepal vs Japan B 6:30 AM September 27, Wednesday Hong Kong vs Singapore C 11:30 AM September 28, Thursday Malaysia vs Bahrain D 6:30 AM September 28, Thursday Japan vs Cambodia B 11:30 AM September 29, Friday Maldives vs Malaysia D 6:30 AM September 29, Friday Singapore vs Thailand C 11:30 AM October 1, Sunday Afghanistan vs Mongolia A 6:30 AM October 1, Sunday Cambodia vs Nepal B 11:30 AM October 2, Monday Thailand vs Hong Kong C 6:30 AM October 2, Monday Bahrain vs Maldives D 11:30 AM October 3, Tuesday India (1st ranked team) vs TBD QF 1 6:30 AM October 3, Tuesday Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD QF2 11:30 AM October 4, Wednesday Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD QF 3 6:30 AM October 4, Wednesday Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD QF4 11:30 AM October 6, Friday Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 SF1 6:30 AM October 6, Friday Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 SF2 11:30 AM October 7, Saturday Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 3rd/4th match (Bronze medal) 6:30 AM October 7, Saturday Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 Final (Gold medal) 11:30 AM

Women’s tournament

Date Match Group/Phase Time September 19, Tuesday Indonesia vs Mongolia A 6:30 AM September 19, Tuesday Hong Kong vs Malaysia B 11:30 AM September 20, Wednesday Loser match 1 vs Loser match 2 Quarter-final qualifier 6:30 AM September 21, Thursday India (1st ranked team) vs TBD QF 1 6:30 AM September 21, Thursday Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD QF 2 11:30 AM September 22, Friday Sri Lanka (3rd ranked team) vs TBD QF 3 6:30 AM September 22, Friday Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD QF 4 11:30 AM September 24, Sunday Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 SF 1 6:30 AM September 24, Sunday Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 SF 2 11:30 AM September 25, Monday Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 3rd/4th match (Bronze medal) 6:30 AM September 25, Monday Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 Final (Gold medal) 11:30 AM

Asia Cup 2023 Cricket: Live-streaming details

For those interested in catching the live action, the matches will be available for streaming on Sony Liv and will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

