/Asian Champions Trophy: India fight back to beat Japan 4-1, secure record sixth title

India created history on Thursday (Nov 5) by winning a record sixth men’s Asian Champions Trophy title. The hosts defeated Japan 4-1 in the final in Mohali after making a remarkable comeback from an early setback. The victory also helped India complete a hat-trick of consecutive Asian Champions Trophy titles, further strengthening their dominance in the tournament.

Shilanand Lakra (42nd minute), Dilpreet Singh (48th), Jugraj Singh (53rd) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54th) scored for India after Kazumasa Matsumoto gave Japan an early lead in the third minute.

Japan caught India off guard when Matsumoto collected the ball on the left, entered the circle and fired a powerful reverse hit past goalkeeper Suraj Karkera.

India tried to fight back but struggled to break through Japan’s organised defence.

Abhishek and Hardik Singh created a few chances, but neither could find the target. The hosts also lost an early review after their appeal for a push inside the circle was rejected.

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Japan continued to keep India under pressure in the second quarter and earned penalty corners. However, Amit Rohidas made an important block to deny Fujishima. India went into half-time trailing 0-1 without earning a penalty corner.

India started the second half with greater attacking intent and finally found the equaliser in the 42nd minute. After Japan’s goalkeeper saved Harmanpreet’s penalty-corner attempts, Aditya produced a brilliant reverse-flick pass for Shilanand Lakra, who scored from close range to make it 1-1.

India seal victory with three quick goals

Dilpreet Singh put India ahead in the 48th minute, before Jugraj Singh extended the lead five minutes later with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner.

A minute later, Vivek Sagar Prasad added India's fourth goal. Nilakanta Sharma started the move and although the goalkeeper saved Shilanand's attempt, Vivek picked up the rebound and fired a superb half-volley into the net.