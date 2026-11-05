/IPL 2027: Livingstone and Edwards join CSK as Ellis, Khaleel move to SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards will move to CSK, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis will join SRH. Livingstone, who was bought by SRH for INR 13 crore ahead of the 2026 season, will join Chennai for a revised fee of INR 6 crore. While, Edwards, signed for INR 3 crore, will move to CSK at the same contract value.

In exchange, SRH will get Khaleel and Ellis at their existing fees of INR 4.8 crore and INR 2 crore, respectively.

The trade will help both teams strengthen their squads, as CSK have added two all-rounders, while SRH have improved their fast-bowling options.

Edwards, who joined SRH before making his international debut for Australia, missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a foot injury.

Khaleel, meanwhile, returns to SRH after representing the franchise from 2018 to 2021.

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The left-arm pacer took 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK in IPL 2025 but played only five games in 2026 before a right quadriceps injury ended his season.

Ellis, known for his bowling variations and skills in the death overs, will further strengthen SRH’s pace attack.

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In the last season, SRH finished third in the league stage with nine wins and five defeats, earning 18 points. However, they lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.