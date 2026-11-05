/IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kiwi pacer Duffy says late start played a role in result

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who took 3/49 as India chased down a revised target of 143, down from 185, in the first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4), said a late start played a part in the result. Duffy's comment came after India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after a rain delay shortened the target. Duffy said that the rain provided moisture to the wicket, which took out the tackiness and bounce visible when New Zealand was batting. The pacer, however, also said that the dew would have played the same role if not for the rain.

Duffy said late start of ODI played a role in result

"Everyone wins the toss and bowls first for a reason," said Duffy after the match. "I'm not saying it's impossible [to defend], don't get me wrong. It's not like we're giving up as soon as we've lost a toss. But as soon as you get a little bit of moisture in the wicket, I thought tonight there was a bit of wind around, and we actually might not [get that moisture], but I guess the rain sort of adds that moisture that the dew would have otherwise.

"When it does skid on like that, it sort of takes away the tackiness and that sort of tennis-bally bounce we saw in their innings, which is what I thought made the ball [skid]."

How India won the 1st ODI