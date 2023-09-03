Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag's CHEEKY remark for selecting Sri Lanka as co-host after rain mars India vs Pakistan

The cricket fans were left disappointed on Saturday, September 2 after the Asia Cup 2023 blockbuster match between India and Pakistan was abandoned. The game, which was held in Kandy, Sri Lanka, saw persistent rain after the first innings and not even a single ball could be bowled to let Pakistan try and chase 267.

While Pakistan is the official host of Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka was added as co-host after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), chaired by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, decided to host the regional tournament in hybrid mode with Sri Lanka as second host after long discussions.

The decision to choose island nation to host matches, however, backfired on Saturday when the biggest match of the tournament couldn't produce the result. Expressing disappointment over it, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi shared scathing thoughts on social media platform X.

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable,” wrote Sethi in his post.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag too made a cheeky remark about selecting Sri Lanka as the co-host for the Asia Cup. “Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar. Asia cup bhi rakh diya. (Fritters and tea are kept in rainy season. Asia Cup has also been kept.)

With rain curtailing the game, both team got one point each and with that Pakistan were through Super Four, having won their first match against Nepal. India will next play their match against Nepal on September 4 and are expected to win the game with much ease.

