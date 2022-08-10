Asia Cup: Virat Kohli to become 2nd cricketer to complete unique ton in India's opener vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli is gearing up for his return in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, which will be held in the UAE from August 27-September 11. Kohli was out of action during Rohit Sharma-led India's white-ball tour of West Indies as the out-of-form batter was given rest and, hence, all eyes are now on his comeback.

Ahead of his return, Kohli is on the verge of attaining a unique feat under his belt. So far, he has represented India in 99 T20Is and, hence, the Men in Blue's Asia Cup opener, versus Pakistan on August 28, will see him play his 100th game in the format. Thus, he will become only the second cricketer overall to play 100 matches in all forms of the game for his national side. Earlier, Ross Taylor had attained this feat during Kohli-led India's tour of New Zealand in the pre-Covid era in early 2020.

Prior to the Asia Cup campaign, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra opined on Kohli's form. The star Indian batter has been woefully out of touch of late and, hence, there is a lot of pressure on him ahead of India's T20 World Cup squad announcement.

In this regard, Chopra told on Star Sports, "Doesn’t matter if he (Kohli) scores a 40 or 70 because everybody has a role to play. There’s synergy in every player; regardless of the position he bats at, you are just going hell for leather. If that’s the mindset, then it’s going to be a lot easier for Kohli."

He added, "It’s the perfect set-up. The kind of cricket India is playing at the moment, the team doesn’t expect Kohli to score 70 or a 100 or finish the game. You just come and play your natural game, that’s more than enough."

So far, Kohli has amassed 3308 runs in 99 T20Is. Will he make a big score in the upcoming clash versus Pakistan? Only time will tell...