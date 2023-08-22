Asia Cup: Tilak Varma reacts to his selection in India ODI squad

India's latest young sensation Tilak Varma made a dream debut for the country on the recently-concluded tour of West Indies. The southpaw was easily the best batsman among other young guns for India in the five T20Is. He has been rewarded for his performance by getting a place in India's Asia Cup squad.

Tilak, who is currently in Ireland with the team for the three-T20I series, spoke about his selection in the squad. The regional tournament is being played in 50-over format this year as a precursor to ICC ODI World Cup.

"I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup, and that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs. But it is a big thing for me. And I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs, that too, in like, a single year, I got my T20I debut and suddenly, in the next month, I'm just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams and I'm just preparing for it," said Tilak on BCCI.tv.

About performing in the ODIs, Varma said he's pretty confident given that he has played a lot in domestic List A cricket.

"I'm pretty confident about playing one day cricket because I have played ODI cricket for long as you said, like in the List A cricket. I have done well in List A cricket for my state and the teams also have done well, so I'm pretty confident that I can do well in ODIs, so I'm looking forward to it," said Varma.

Asia Cup, being hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will start on August 30. India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

