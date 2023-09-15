Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma eyes MS Dhoni, Arjuna Ranatunga's ELITE feat during India-Bangladesh tie

On Friday (September 15), Rohit Sharma is eyeing a massive record jointly held by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Sri Lanka's ex-captain Arjuna Ranatunga. After India's 41-run win over Sri Lanka in their Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2023, on Tuesday (September 12), they not only qualified for the final but captain Rohit attained his eighth win, of nine games, while leading in ODI format in the continental tournament.

If India beat Bangladesh, on Friday evening, in what is their last Super Four game at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Rohit will equal former captains Dhoni and Ranatunga with most ODI wins in Asia Cup (9). At present, Hitman has eight wins from nine ODIs in Asia Cup. Under his captaincy, India won the 2018 Asia Cup -- held in the 50-over format -- in the UAE. They, however, bowed out in the Super Four of last year's Asia Cup -- held in T20I format -- under Rohit's leadership.

Most wins as captain in Asia Cup (ODIs)

1. MS Dhoni - 9

2. Arjuna Ranatunga - 9

3. Rohit Sharma - 8

4. Misbah-ul-Haq - 7

5. Moin Khan - 6

6. Mahela Jayawardene - 6

7. Mohammad Azharuddin - 5

8. Angelo Mathews - 5

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 summit clash -- where India will face hosts Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 17) at the same venue in Colombo -- Rohit & Co. have now locked horns with the Bangla Tigers in their final Super Four encounter. At the coin toss, Rohit called it right as India have opted to bowl first.

India have made as many as five changes in their playing XI, in order to test their bench strength ahead of the final and next month's ODI World Cup at home. At the toss, Rohit said, "We are gonna field first. It is something we haven't done in the tournament, we haven't done it under lights so it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone. Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game. We got to give game time to some other guys who haven't played. We have made five changes. Virat, Hardik, Siraj, Bumrah and Kuldeep are out. Tilak makes his debut. Shami and Prasidh also come in. Suryakumar also gets a game."

