/Asia Cup records: Most titles, runs, wickets, matches, wins, and best individual performance

Asia Cup 2025 will be played in 20-over format from Tuesday (Sep 9) with the final scheduled for September 28. The biennial tournament has been a consistent fixture in the international calendar of Asian teams since 2008 and was first played in 1984. India walk in the tournament as defending champions after winning the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format). A total of eight teams will be taking part in the Asia Cup 2025 and have been divided in two groups of four teams each. Over the years, many records have been made and broken the continental tournament and ahead of the upcoming edition, we look at the all the numbers:

Most titles won - Asia Cup

India have won the Asia Cup a record eight times - 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023. Sri Lanka are second with six Asia Cup title wins - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan are third with two Asia Cup titles - 2000 and 2012

Highest team score in Asia Cup history

Pakistan scored 385/7 against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2010 and it is the highest score by an team in Asia Cup (ODI) history. In T20I format, Sri Lanka's 184/8 against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022 is the highest team score.

Most matches won/lost in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's 44 wins in 66 matches (ODI and T20I combined) are the most wins by a team in Asia Cup history. India are second on the list with 43 wins in 65 matches while Pakistan are third with 33 wins in 60 matches. Bangladesh hold the record for most losses in Asia Cup history, having lost 43 of 55 matches played.

Most runs in Asia Cup

Former Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for most runs in Asia Cup (ODI and T20I combined) history with 1,220 runs in in 25 matches. Jayasuriya also has most hundreds in the tournament - 6. India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 1,210 runs in Asia Cup and Virat Kohli has the second most hundreds - 5.

Most wickets in Asia Cup

Ex-Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga has most wickets in Asia Cup (ODI and T20I) history - taking 33 wickets in 15 matches. His countryman Muthiah Muralidaran comes second with 30 wickets while India spinner Ravindra Jadeja is third on the list with 29 wickets. Malinga also has the most five-fors in history of Asia Cup - 3.

Best Batting and Bowling performance in Asia Cup

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's 183 vs Pakistan in 2012 edition remains the highest individual score in Asia Cup (ODI) history and his 122 not out against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 is the highest individual score in T20 Asia Cup format.