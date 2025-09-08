Asia Cup 2025: History, format, teams, venues, dates, dime and all you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on Tuesday (Sep 9) in UAE with eight teams from the region ready to take on each other. The tournament will have big names like India and Pakistan along with other regional teams in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well. There are a couple of lesser known teams in Oman and Hong Kong too with the host UAE completing the list of participating nations. The tournament final will be played on September 28 with Super Four stage to bridge gap between group stage and the final.

Asia Cup history - When was the tournament first played?

Asia Cup was first played in 1984 - nine years after the first ODI World Cup in 1975. India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were the participating nations in the inaugural continental tournament. The tournament is being every alternate year since 2008 in ODI and T20I formats.

Why is Asia Cup 2025 in UAE?

India are the official host of the Asia Cup 2025 but after the cross border tensions with Pakistan, both teams have said no to touring each other's country for the tournaments. If the tournament were held in India, Pakistan would have played their matches on a neutral venue - like India played in Dubai in Champions Trophy 2025 which was held in Pakistan. To avoid the logistical nightmare, the tournament is being held at a neutral venue in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

What is the format of Asia Cup 2025?

The tournament started out in ODI format but has been switching between T20 and 50-over format after the rise of 20-over cricket. Now, the biennial tournament is played in the format nearest to the next world cup format. The 2023 Asia Cup, played months before 2023 ODI World Cup, was played in 50-over format and the 2025 edition will be played in T20 format with T20 World Cup 2026 in sight.

In Asia Cup 2025, eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each - India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE are in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka are in Group B. Each team played once against rest of three teams in their group. Top two teams from each group move to Super Four stage where each team again plays rest of the teams once. Top two teams from Super Four will play the final.

What are the venues and time of Asia Cup 2025 matches?

The Asia Cup 2025 matches start 8 pm India time (6:30 pm UAE time) and all the matches will be played across two venues - Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There is one double-header day when two matches start on 5:30 pm and 8 pm India time on - September 15.

Which is the most successful team in Asia Cup history?