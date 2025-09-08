/India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Match time, date, venue, history and past record

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday (Sep 14) at 8 pm India time in Dubai, UAE. The two teams have faced off each other 18 times in the tournament history with India having a upper-hand with 10-6 win-loss record while two matches ended in no result.
The Asia Cup 2025 begins on Tuesday (Sep 9) but the biggest match of the tournament, at least in group stage, i.e. India vs Pakistan will be played on Sunday (Sep 14). The two neighbouring countries now only play in the multi-team tournaments amid the ongoing political tensions but the match between them is arguably one of the biggest sporting events in all sports. The match on Sunday (Sep 14) will be played in Dubai (UAE). Both the teams would be hoping to win the encounter to get into a strong position for the next stage. As we get ready for the match, here's a brief history of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup:
India vs Pakistan is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 14 at Dubai in UAE in Asia Cup 2025. The match starts at 6:30 pm UAE time, 8 pm India time and 7:30 pm Pakistan time.
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup first happened during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1984. The match was played in Sharjah, UAE and India won the match by 54 runs. India scored 188/4 in the match which was curtailed to 46-over per side and then bowled Pakistan out for 134 runs inside 40 overs.
India scored 356/2 in against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) and it remains the highest score between two teams in the tournament. In 20-over format, Pakistan chased down 182-run target in 2022 which is the highest score between the two teams.
The teams have played 18 matches in total (both ODI and T20 format) in Asia Cup so far and India have upper-hand with a 10-6 win-loss record against Pakistan and two matches ended in no result. Here's the format-wise head-to-head record of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODI) - 8-5 win-loss record and 2 no results
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup (T20I) - 2-1 win-loss record
India and Pakistan last played in Asia Cup on September 10, 2023 (ODI format) and India won the match by a huge margin of 228 runs. Batting first, India scored 356/2 in 50 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 56, Shubman Gill hitting 58, Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 122 and KL Rahul managed 11 not out. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 128 runs in 32 overs and Kuldeep Yadav took 5/25 in eight overs.