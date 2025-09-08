/India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Match time, date, venue, history and past record

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on Tuesday (Sep 9) but the biggest match of the tournament, at least in group stage, i.e. India vs Pakistan will be played on Sunday (Sep 14). The two neighbouring countries now only play in the multi-team tournaments amid the ongoing political tensions but the match between them is arguably one of the biggest sporting events in all sports. The match on Sunday (Sep 14) will be played in Dubai (UAE). Both the teams would be hoping to win the encounter to get into a strong position for the next stage. As we get ready for the match, here's a brief history of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup:

When is India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025?

India vs Pakistan is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 14 at Dubai in UAE in Asia Cup 2025. The match starts at 6:30 pm UAE time, 8 pm India time and 7:30 pm Pakistan time.

When was the first India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup first happened during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1984. The match was played in Sharjah, UAE and India won the match by 54 runs. India scored 188/4 in the match which was curtailed to 46-over per side and then bowled Pakistan out for 134 runs inside 40 overs.

What is India vs Pakistan highest team score in Asia Cup?

India scored 356/2 in against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) and it remains the highest score between two teams in the tournament. In 20-over format, Pakistan chased down 182-run target in 2022 which is the highest score between the two teams.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup - Head-to-Head record

The teams have played 18 matches in total (both ODI and T20 format) in Asia Cup so far and India have upper-hand with a 10-6 win-loss record against Pakistan and two matches ended in no result. Here's the format-wise head-to-head record of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODI) - 8-5 win-loss record and 2 no results

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup (T20I) - 2-1 win-loss record

What happened in last India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?