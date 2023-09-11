Asia Cup: Ravi Shastri praises Rohit Sharma for taking on Pak bowlers despite early trouble in Super Four game

India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 entered the reserve day after rain interruption but not before Indian openers made merry of first 15 overs. Both skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit fifties as India added 121 for the first wicket. While it was Gill who took on the Pak bowing first up, Rohit loosened up a bit later and went on to break a Sachin Tendulkar as well.

Rohit got out after scoring 56 - his eight fifth in the Asia Cup - one more than Sachin Tendulkar and now highest in the tournament. Speaking on his performance, former India coach Ravi Shastri praised Rohit for handling the initial brilliant spell by Naseem Shah and then pounding on every opportunity.

"There was a 10-ball phase from Naseem Shah at the start that beat him. He was trying to lay bat on ball but he could not. He went through that period and every time he got an opportunity today with anything remotely loose, he hit it over the boundary or to the boundary," Shastri said Star Sports after the Super 4 match was interrupted by rain on September 11.

The game has now started on the reserve day with India resuming from 147 for two in 24.1 overs when the game was stopped yesterday. Captain Rohit Sharma and his fellow opener Shubman Gill hit respective fifties, while Virat Kohli (8*) and returning KL Rahul (17*) were at the crease when the game got paused due to rain.

At that time, India was dominating and looked like breaching the 300-run mark in this high-voltage clash. Taking down Shaheen Afridi was their best trick, but a tight spell from Naseem Shah kept them on bay inside the Powerplay. Rohit changed gears when Shadab was introduced to the attack, taking him to the cleaners.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE