Asia Cup: Pak skipper Babar Azam hopes momentum from Afghanistan series helps them in regional tournament

With Asia Cup 2023 around the corner, Pakistan have taken the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings after beating Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series. Being one of the two hosts, Pakistan have good chances to going all the way in the Asia Cup. The ICC ODI World Cup is also shortly after the regional tournament and Men In Green would like to carry their form in the quadrennial event as well.

Speaking after the match, Pak skipper Babar Azam said that the momentum they have gotten here will give them confidence in the Asia Cup.

"We are excited going into the Asia Cup. The manner of our series victory over Afghanistan will serve us well in the tournament. It wasn't as easy against Afghanistan as some people think. Everyone is aware of their spin prowess. The momentum we gained in this series will give us confidence in the Asia Cup. We are hopeful of producing good cricket for our fans," Babar told PCB Digital.

"When you achieve the number 1 position, it gives you a lot of joy and satisfaction. This is the result of the efforts that the entire squad, including the support staff, put in. We were on top of the ODI rankings earlier but dropped to Number 2 after losing a game," he added.

The regional tournament, which is being played in 50-over format as a precursor to ODI World Cup, will start from August 30 when Pakistan take on Nepal. Another continental giant, India, will start their campaign against Babar Azam's men on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

After the Asia Cup, teams will gather in India for the ICC ODI World Cup which is scheduled from October 5 - November 19. Pakistan, after their recent series win, are one of the strong contenders in the upcoming marquee tournament.

