Asia Cup: Kuldeep showed that he's the best spinner - Akhtar lauds India spinner after 5 for 25 vs Pakistan

India went past Pakistan by 228 runs in their Super Four face-off in the Asia Cup 2023 edition on Monday (September 11) in Colombo. The match kicked off on Sunday (September 10) with Babar Azam-led Men in Green opting to bowl first. India rode on a solid 121-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) before Virat Kohli (122 not out) and KL Rahul (with an unbeaten 111) propelled India to a mammoth 356 for 2 in 50 overs. In reply, Kuldeep Yadav stole the show with a 5 for 25 to dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 128 in 32 overs.

After India's terrific display versus Pakistan, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar lauded Kuldeep and labelled him as the 'best spinner in town'. Akhtar was quick to point out that he failed to understand why the wily spinner was out of the Indian team across formats in the last few years.

'I could not understand why Kuldeep was out of the team'

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Akhtar said, “I could not understand why Kuldeep was out of the team in the first place. He showed that he’s the best spinner in town. Now India and Pakistan should meet in the final, where it will be a battle of attitude and nerves."

The former Pakistani pacer further added, “It was a well-deserved win for India, they played really well. What I liked the most was the attitude the Indian bowlers came out with. They wanted to take wickets and wrap the contest up quickly. That was a very encouraging sign for me as a fast bowler."

After the match, Kuldeep told the broadcasters, "Very happy at the moment. It is the consistency from the last one and half years, I have got my rhythm back and am enjoying my bowling. It is good to get five wickets, I am just thinking about bowling on a good length. It is amazing to get 5 wickets in ODIs or Tests. I have my plans when playing against the top sides. I have played against them (Pakistan) in 2019 and know their strengths, but I bowled to my strengths. I am focusing on bowling wicket to wicket, good sides try to sweep or slog sweep or sweep and give me a chance to get wickets."

It is to be noted that the 28-year-old Kuldeep is India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023, with 27 wickets after his splendid show versus Pakistan. He remains a vital cog for India in the remainder of Asia Cup and the upcoming ODI World Cup, which kicks off on October 05 in India.

