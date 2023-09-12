Asia Cup: Shreyas Iyer 'advised rest by BCCI Medical Team' as star batter misses Sri Lanka face-off

India's star batter Shreyas Iyer is out of the national side's Super Four face-off versus Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Tuesday (September 12) in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 edition. Iyer had a back spasm just before the India-Pakistan clash, which kicked off on Sunday afternoon (September 10) and ended on Monday evening (September 11), on the reserve day. With Iyer out of action versus Pakistan, KL Rahul replaced him at the last minute and slammed an impressive 111 not out in India's big win over arch-rivals Pakistan (by 228 runs).

Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reported that Iyer will continue to sit out due to his back issues. Ahead of the Sri Lanka game on Tuesday afternoon, BCCI said in a statement, "Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka."

Iyer returned to the Indian team after a long time. In early 2023, during the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Australia, the right-hander was deemed unfit due to his persistent back issues. While the Indian team management kept a close watch on his recovery, he missed a lot of action at the highest level before joining the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Iyer played India's tournament-opener, versus Pakistan, where he looked good in his short stay (14) before his back issues resurfaced prior to the toss of the India-Pakistan Super Four clash.

With the ODI World Cup less than a month away from commencement, on October 05 in Ahmedabad, India, Iyer's fitness will be closely monitored by Team India. It is to be noted that all the participating teams can make changes to their 15-man squad until September 28.

