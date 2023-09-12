Asia Cup: Bumrah looked in great rhythm - Gavaskar lauds pacer after India's massive win over Pakistan

India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in their Super Four face-off in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 edition, in Colombo, on Monday (September 12). There were a lot of positives for Rohit Sharma-led Team India during their marquee clash versus the arch-rivals. While captain Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58)'s 121-run opening stand set the tone for India after they were asked to bat first, Virat Kohli (122 not out) and KL Rahul (unbeaten 111) propelled India to a mammoth 356 for 2. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 128 in 32 overs.

With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav shined with a 5 for 25 but Jasprit Bumrah also made an impression while bowling for the first time in ODIs since July 2022. While he only bowled five overs, he ended with 18 for 1 dismissing Imam-ul-Haq. Bumrah made his international comeback after a lengthy injury layoff (due to back issues). He made his comeback in the Ireland T20Is, last month in Dublin, and ended with four scalps to return with the Player-of-the-Match award. However, his ODI return was keenly awaited with the World Cup to kick off early next month in India. Thus, his superb five-over spell versus Pakistan pleased many, including former Indian opener Little Master Sunil Gavaskar.

'Even a world-class batter like Babar Azam could not determine where the ball was going'

Speaking to Sports Tak’s Vikrant Gupta, Gavaskar lauded Bumrah and said, "Jasprit Bumrah was also in great rhythm. He was running in and swinging the ball both ways was some great bowling. Even a world-class batter like Babar Azam could not determine where the ball was going. This Indian team is ready and I hope they continue this rhythm in the Asia Cup and the World Cup."

Gavaskar further hailed India's all-round efforts and added, "If the game against Pakistan would’ve been washed out, there would have been doubts over India being able to reach the final. It was an all-round performance from India and they registered a fantastic victory against Pakistan. India completely dominated Pakistan."

India play Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 12) in Colombo. Another win will confirm their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final, which will be held on Sunday (September 17) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

