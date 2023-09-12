Asia Cup: 'Rahul Dravid told me....': KL Rahul reveals last-minute call to play Super Four game vs Pakistan

India rode on Virat Kohli's majestic 122 not out, KL Rahul's unbeaten 111 and Kuldeep Yadav's five-fer to dismantle Pakistan in the two-day Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup on Monday (September 11). The match kicked off on Sunday afternoon (September 10) with Babar Azam-led Men in Green opting to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Captain Rohit Sharma's 56 and Shubman Gill's 58 set the platform for India before they were 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs as persistent rain and wet outfield pushed the game to the reserve day on Monday.

On Monday, Kohli and Rahul's unbeaten 233-run third-wicket stand took India to 356 for 2. In reply, Kuldeep Yadav's 5 for 25 dismissed Pakistan for 128 in 32 overs to take the Men in Blue to a massive 228-run win, their biggest ODI win, in terms of runs, over the arch-rivals. After the clash, Rahul revealed the last-minute change of calls which led to him being added to the playing XI.

Rahul, who is returning to international cricket after a long gap due to a hip injury, was not supposed to play the Super Four tie versus Pakistan. However, Shreyas Iyer -- another returnee from a long injury break (due to pertinent back issues) -- skipped the match due to a back spasm, forcing Rahul's early comeback in the XI.

Talking to the Asia Cup broadcasters, Rahul revealed how he was added to the final XI at the last minute. "You know once you come back from injury, it's really hard and I have had a lot of injuries in last few years so it's been very tough but when you have been sitting out for five months, watching matches on TV, you are ready to do anything after returning. Really happy that I could do the job for the team," Rahul said.

Rahul further added, "Five minutes before the toss, Rahul bhai came and told me that I might have to play because Shreyas got a back spasm. And I had not brought any batting gear, did not get my batting t-shirts, or skins. I had come only knowing that I would be carrying water and had brought only one full-sleeved t-shirt, so, at the last minute, the manager had to run to the hotel and get my stuff. But this has not happened for the first time so mentally, I know what to do when I am thrown in the ring."

The Indian team management will be relieved with Rahul's fitness. The former white-ball vice-captain not only slammed an impressive 106-ball 111, laced with 12 fours and 2 sixes at 104.72 -- but also kept wickets for the majority part of the Pakistan run-chase. It will be interesting to see if Rahul features in the playing XI for India's face-off versus Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (September 12) as Rohit & Co. will be on the field for the third successive day.

