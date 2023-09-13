Asia Cup: Former WC winner highlights key factor in Kuldeep Yadav's success, says 'there's no fear of failure'

Former ODI World Cup winner Piyush Chawla is in awe of Kuldeep Yadav after the left-arm spinner scalped four wickets in a narrow win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 contest. Kuldeep, who will be a key member of the Indian ODI World Cup squad, was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal for the tournament. According to Chawla, he has no fear of getting dropped as he is enjoying the form of his life.

Chawla in awe of Kuldeep

“Sometimes you have that fear of failure. Because you think if I don't get the wickets then I might not play the next game. So once that fear is out of your mind, you try to get more attacking and you're not scared of getting hit, and in that process, you end up getting up more wickets,” said Chawla while speaking on Star Sports.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a stellar 24 hours since Monday evening as he picked five wickets against Pakistan followed by four against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He was instrumental in India’s success on the flat tracks of Colombo and will be expected to perform at the same heights during the World Cup in India next month.

He along with Jadeja picked six wickets on Tuesday as there were encouraging signs for the duo after Sri Lankan spinners scalped all of India’s 10 wickets. The spin-friendly environment in Colombo could play a key role as India bid for their seventh Asia Cup title.

“So that's what he's doing at the moment. He's not scared of, there's no fear of failure. He’s just coming and he's enjoying his bowling and the best part is he's looking to get wickets in every over,” Chawla added.

Can Kuldeep challenge Jadeja?

The India team will now take on Bangladesh in the dead-rubber clash where Kuldeep will have the opportunity to close the gap on Ravindra Jadeja for the most wickets in the Asia Cup (ODIs). Currently, he has 19 wickets (nine in the last two matches) and is five wickets behind Jadeja who resides on 24. The duo will be expected to take the field in the match while the eyes will be firmly cast on Sunday’s final against either Pakistan or Sri Lanka.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE