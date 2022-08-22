Asia Cup: Former Indian batting coach explains why Jasprit Bumrah won't be missed much by Team India

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is gearing up for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, which will be held in the UAE from August 27-September 11. Ahead of the upcoming tournament, which will be held in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup, India was dealt with a massive blow with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out due to a back injury.

With no Bumrah, the onus will fall upon experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The other pace options for India are Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Harshal Patel is also out of action due to injury. However, former batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Bumrah won't be missed that in the death overs but his presence will be felt in the middle overs.

"Arshdeep is a good option who bowls good yorkers, has a lot of control and an excellent temperament to bowl in the death overs. So he (Bumrah) will not be missed that much in the death overs but the Indian team will definitely feel his absence in the middle overs," said Bangar on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to take greater responsibility and that means bowling two overs at the start and then again bowling two overs in the last four overs, which is his strength. I feel the one over where the team uses Bumrah in the middle overs, there his absence will definitely be felt,” added Bangar.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi responds to fan's query on Virat Kohli's future ahead of India's Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

India will start their campaign versus Babar Azam-led Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai -- where they were hammered by the Men in Green in their last face-off during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.