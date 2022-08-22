Shahid Afridi responds to fan's query on Virat Kohli's future ahead of India's Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket is keenly awaited. Kohli was out of India's tour of West Indies as he was given rest and will now turn up on the 22-yard cricket strip for the first time since the England tour during the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition. Thus, all eyes are on the former Indian skipper as he is expected to go past his poor run of form and return to his usual best in the upcoming showpiece event.

For the unversed, Kohli's last international century came in late 2019. Hence, he is yet to score a hundred in the post-Covid era. Many expect him to go all-out in the Asia Cup. Prior to India's tournament opener in the Asian championship, Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi opened up on Kohli's future. He was responding to a fan's query, who asked him to comment on 'Kohli's future'. Here's what the ex-Men in Green all-rounder said:

It’s in his own hands. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022 ×

A lot has been said and written about Kohli's rut of late. Recently, India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan joined the bandwagon and explained why the forthcoming Asia Cup is vital for the star Indian batter.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan', Pathan pointed out, "As far as the mind is concerned, what Virat Kohli will be thinking, what kind of mindset he will be coming in with and playing the matches, I think yes, Asia Cup is very, very important but when I look forward to the World Cup, where the pitches will be very, very good in Australia, which he likes, he thrives on Australian pitches, he's done really well.

"So Indian team needs Virat Kohli in top form. He comes back from Asia Cup in top form, I think it's a win-win situation for Virat Kohli and the Indian team," he added.

Rohit Sharma-led India play their first game in Asia Cup 2022 edition, to be held in the shortest format, versus arch-rival Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.