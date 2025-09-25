/Asia Cup 2025: Who will face India in the final? Qualification chances for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup 2025 is approaching its final stages, with India already securing their spot in the final on Sunday, September 28. India have been phenomenal throughout the tournament, riding a five-game winning streak. With just one more spot vacant to face India in the title clash, three teams, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, are still in the hunt. Let’s break down how each team can qualify for the final.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s road to the final is straightforward: a win against Bangladesh, and they’re through. They’ve won one and lost one in the Super Four so far. A loss in their final game will end their Asia Cup 2025 journey and knock them out of contention.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh are in a similar position, with one win and one loss in the Super Four. Their fate depends on the clash against Pakistan. A victory will take them to the final, but if they fall short, their campaign ends right there. It’s all or nothing for them.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s chances of reaching the final are next to impossible. Even if they win their last game against India, it is highly unlikely that they will reach the final, as they have lost two of their previous games in the Super Four.

Phenomenal run for India in the Asia Cup

While the other teams battle it out for a place in the final, India has cruised through the Asia Cup 2025 with ease and remains unbeaten so far.

In the group stage, they topped the table after convincing wins over the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. Moving into the Super Four, India continued their dominance by beating both Pakistan and Bangladesh, securing their spot in the final with a game to spare.