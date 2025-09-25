/Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in Match 17 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, (Sep 25) at the Dubai International Stadium. With a spot in the final on the line, this virtual semi-final is a must-win for both sides; the winner advances, while the loser heads home. Ahead of this high-stakes showdown, here are five key players who could be game-changers.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

The attacking opener from Pakistan has built a reputation as a six-hitting batsman. He has scored 2194 runs in 105 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.32. Zaman’s aggressive starts can put India under pressure early.

Litton Das (Bangladesh)

The Bangladeshi captain has been in good batting form, scoring regular fifties in recent games. In 113 T20Is, he has 2,533 runs at a strike rate of 126.46. His solid batting at the top will be important for his team.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Star Pakistani middle-order batter, Sahibzada Farhan, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against India. He has 452 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 120.53.

Saif Hassan (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh opening batter Saif Hassan played a phenomenal knock of 69 runs off 51 deliveries against India. Although, Bangladesh lost the game, he will be high on confidence to face Pakistan.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

The experienced Bangladeshi left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the death overs with his clever cutters. In 117 T20Is, he has picked up 150 wickets at an average of 20.65 and an economy of 7.30. He is also the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the T20I format.

Asia Cup 2025: PAK vs BAN match prediction