Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 13:31 IST
PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Pakistan has comfortably defeated the minnows and Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh has managed to edge past Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. As the match approaches, here are the live streaming details, pitch conditions, and other key factors to watch out for.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash in Game 17 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, (Sep 25), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is a must-win match for both teams, with the winner staying in the hunt for a spot in the final. So far, Pakistan has comfortably defeated the minnows and Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh has managed to edge past Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. As the match approaches, here are the live streaming details, pitch conditions, and other key factors to watch out for.

  • Tournament: Asia Cup 2025
  • Date: Sep 25,2025
  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
  • Time (IST): 8 PM

Also read | Ravi Ashwin set to become BBL's Million Dollar Man with potential Sydney Thunder contract - Report

Add WION as a Preferred Source

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Online and on TV

As Pakistan and Bangladesh prepare to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live stream in India?

Trending Stories

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

PAK vs BAN Weather Forecast: Will rain affect the Asia Cup match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be around 50 per cent during the match.

When and where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 25 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.

About the Author

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

Share on twitter

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...Read More

Trending Topics