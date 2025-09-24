/PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Pakistan has comfortably defeated the minnows and Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh has managed to edge past Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. As the match approaches, here are the live streaming details, pitch conditions, and other key factors to watch out for.
Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash in Game 17 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, (Sep 25), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is a must-win match for both teams, with the winner staying in the hunt for a spot in the final. So far, Pakistan has comfortably defeated the minnows and Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh has managed to edge past Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. As the match approaches, here are the live streaming details, pitch conditions, and other key factors to watch out for.
As Pakistan and Bangladesh prepare to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be around 50 per cent during the match.
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 25 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.