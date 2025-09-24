/Ravi Ashwin set to become BBL's Million Dollar Man with potential Sydney Thunder contract - Report

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to play for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) after retiring from Test cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by Australia-based media outlet Sydney Morning Herald, the deal could be worth around $1 million over two years. Ashwin's salary package is expected to be at the very top end of BBL deals, which currently max out at around $400,000. The payment will be split between Sydney Thunder and Cricket Australia’s marketing pool.

Three sources, speaking to Sydney Morning Herald on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that talks are progressing with Ashwin. "No deal has been signed as yet, but there have been discussions of a two-year agreement," one source said.

Ashwin, who has been one of the leading spin bowlers in world cricket, had recently retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL), which opened the door for him to feature in global T20 leagues like the BBL. This makes Ashwin's potential signing historic, as no other Indian player has played in the Big Bash before, aside from former under-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who briefly played for the Melbourne Renegades.

The deal is still in its final stages, but Ashwin has expressed a keen interest in joining the Thunder, with talks having been ongoing for nearly a month. While Ashwin is already committed to playing in the Dubai-based ILT20 league, which runs until January 5, 2026, he will be available for about four of the Thunder’s matches, including the finals series that concludes on January 25, 2026

Ashwin is a proven match-winner in the T20 format, with 72 wickets in 65 international games for India, with a wicket every 23rd delivery and a solid economy of 6.90. His IPL record further highlights his T20 skills, having played 230 matches, picking 194 wickets at an economy of 7.20, and finishing as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league’s history. In addition, Ashwin has also contributed with the bat, scoring 833 runs. His vast experience and skill in both spin and all-round abilities will make him a key asset for Sydney Thunder in the BBL, where his ability to control the game with the ball and provide crucial breakthroughs will add significant value to the team.

