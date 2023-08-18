Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma to attend selection meeting in Delhi on Aug 21; Rahul, Iyer likely to return

The wait for India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad could finally come to an end on Monday, August 21 according to the latest reports from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is expected that skipper Rohit Sharma will attend the selection meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The board is also expecting positive news on the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rahul, Iyer fit?

The much-anticipated team announcement for the Asia Cup has been delayed due to the medical reports of Iyer and Rahul. The duo was not at a hundred per cent at the start of the week and could have missed out in the final selection, however, a good four-five days recovery period has boosted their chances of a return to the team. The BCCI wanted both the players to be match-fit before announcing the squad.

As things stand, the selection panel led by former pacer Ajit Agarkar will discuss with skipper Rohit before opting to include the duo. According to reports, both Iyer and Rahul are expected to make the 15-member squad (or extended) and will travel to Sri Lanka.

Players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan along with skipper Rohit are guaranteed to make the squad. Ishan is expected to be the backup option as a wicketkeeper if the team management decides to play Rahul as first-choice keeper. Shardul Thakur will also make the squad as back-up to Hardik Pandya.

ALSO READ | No Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer! Harbhajan Singh names his India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Who could miss out?

Sanju Samson looks to be the biggest name likely to be omitted if Rahul makes the squad, while the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma would also have to leave the national team set-up with the competition for places in the team. The major talking point for the selectors will be the use of extra spinner as India have three frontline spinners in their ranks.

As things stand, all three spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel have a strong case to make the squad. With a lack of left-handers in the squad and batting ability as plus, Axar is almost guaranteed to be in the squad. This could mean, India could either take one extra spinner or risk dropping either Kuldeep or Chahal.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE