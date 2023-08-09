Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce 18-man squad led by Babar Azam; to kick off campaign against Nepal on Aug 30

Pakistan have announced their 18-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as Babar Azam will lead them in the build-up to the ODI World Cup. The squad announced on Wednesday, August 9 sees the inclusion of two wicketkeepers as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris make the cut. They will now start Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal in the curtain-raiser on Wednesday, August 30 on home turf before facing India in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan eye continental glory

The two-time continental champions will have a decent task in hand going into the Asia Cup as they build momentum for the ODI World Cup. Azam’s side will play Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series before the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The new selector's panel led by Inzamam-ul-Haq focused on key areas of the team that included a backup wicketkeeper.

There are three notable inclusions of Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, and Saud Shakeel in the team for the Afghanistan series. The trio will hope to perform better and improve their chances to feature in the ODI World Cup squad, although that remains a hurdle too far at the moment.

In a key exclusion, the selectors have opted not to risk youngster Ihsanullah as he recovers from injury. He remains on the sidelines for the national side despite being part of the New Zealand series earlier. Shan Masood is another notable absence from the New Zealand series having lost form at the wrong time of the year.

As part of the hybrid model, Pakistan will play the curtain-raiser clash against Nepal in Pakistan before they head to Sri Lanka for the India clash on September 3. They will then return to their homeland for the Super Four clash while a possible India clash will again see them come to the Island nation in the second week of September.

The selection was the first by the new selector's panel and could likely make some harsh decisions before they make the call for the final ODI World Cup squad. Pakistan

Pakistan Squad

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

