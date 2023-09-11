Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul makes statement return to ODI set-up, smashes 111 vs Pakistan in Super Four clash

KL Rahul has made a statement return to the Indian team’s ODI set-up as he smashed an unbeaten 111 vs Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 11. Rahul, who did not participate in the group stage of the Asia Cup due to a thigh issue, was seen in great touch against arch-rivals in the high-voltage clash. Virat Kohli also joined the party as he smashed his 47th ODI ton for India, two behind Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time tally of 49 in the format.

Rahul makes statement to return

Playing for the first time since early May, plenty of question marks were raised on Rahul’s fitness as he missed the West Indies and Ireland tour in July and August. His participation in the Asia Cup was also a big talking point, but all those questions were answered on Monday at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as he smashed his sixth ODI ton for the national side. Coming into bat in the 18th over, Rahul had plenty of critics to answer while his fitness issue was in question.

The former India vice-captain’s innings consisted of 12 fours and two sixes and India’s batting class excelled despite rainy conditions in the island nation. Rahul scored at a strike rate of more than 100 and showed aggression wherever required. Along with Virat, he stitched a 233-run stand for the third wicket as India dominated the Pakistan batting.

Virat completes 13, 000 runs

On the flip side, Virat too was in excellent form as he brought his 77th international ton for Team India. He also competed 13000 runs in ODI’s and is the quickest to reach the milestone. He remained unbeaten 122 off 94 deliveries with his innings consisting of 9 fours and three sixes. He now resides within two hundreds of Tendulkar and could surpass him in the coming months as India have multiple ODI series and tournament to play.

India in their 50 overs put 356/2 as Pakistan will have a big run chase in hand when they take it to the batting duties. The match still has a good possibility of washout with rain having played spoilsport on Sunday.

