Ashleigh Gardner's blitz ensures Australia's winning start at CWG 2022, chase down 155 vs India

PTI
Edgbaston, Birmingham Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST)

CWG 2022 - Australia start off with a 3-win wicket over India Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for Australia with a 35-ball 52 not out. For India, Renuka Singh grabbed four wickets for 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma took two wickets. Meghna Singh got one wicket.

Australia beat India by three wickets in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. Electing to bat, India posted a challenging 154 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a breezy half-century.

Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.

Smriti Mandhana (25 off 17 balls) also started well but couldn't convert that into a substantial knock.
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4/22) was the pick of the Australian bowlers. Australia overhauled the target of 155 with an over to spare.

Brief scores: India: 154/8 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Shafali Verma 48, Jess Jonassen 4/22).
Australia: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 52 not out; Renuka Singh 4/18, Deepti Sharma 2/24

