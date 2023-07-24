Ashes: Unimpactful James Anderson lacked 'zip that he used to get', says Vaughan following Manchester draw

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has put his fingers on England’s ‘sentimental selection’ of James Anderson in the fourth Test in Manchester as one of the reasons Australia got away with the draw and retained the Ashes. Vaughan said picking Anderson over Josh Tongue may have cost England the chance to win back the urn for the first time since 2015.

England’s veteran seamer Anderson was rested for the third Test in Leeds following mediocre outings in the first two games. He, however, was brought in for Ollie Robinson for perhaps his final Ashes Test at his home venue at Old Trafford. That move didn’t pay dividends as the right-arm seamer returned with one for 81 in 37 across both innings – that also of Pat Cummins caught at cover.

Speaking on BBC's Ashes Daily podcast, Vaughan said Anderson’s selection doesn’t look right in hindsight, as England could have instead opted for Josh Tongue, who even starred with the ball during the Lord’s game.

"We all agreed that James Anderson deserved to have that sentimental pick because he's a legend of the game, but it may have cost England," Vaughan said.

"Josh Tongue is a young quick who has created impact in that one game that he has played, and I know the Australians don't like facing him.

"Jimmy, in the three Test matches that he's played in this series, has just had no impact at all. I don't remember him getting a key wicket at any stage, and that's very unlike Jimmy Anderson,” Vaughan added.

Anderson lacked ‘that zip’

Vaughan opined unlike in the past, Anderson missed ‘the zip’ that used to traumatise batters from across the world in these conditions. The ex-batter added Chris Woakes, who got his first Ashes game in the third Test, bowled better with the Dukes Ball – something Anderson failed to replicate.

"Chris Woakes has almost showed us what can be done with the Dukes ball when you've got that zip because he's been going over the top with the seam, and it's just been doing enough," Vaughan said.

"It's been wobble seam and a bit more action off the surface at a similar pace. It's not like Chris has been bowling three or four mph quicker than Jimmy. For whatever reason, Jimmy's not been getting that kiss off the surface that we've seen for many, many years," Vaughan added.

Meanwhile, in three matches, Anderson picked just four wickets at over 76, and now for the final Test at the Kia Oval that starts on July 27, the veteran bowler will fight for a place in XI with Robinson.