Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath points out Ben Stokes' decision which costed England win in fourth Test

Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath wants Australia to go for the victory in ongoing Ashes series during the last Test at the Oval. Australia are currently 2-1 up in the five-Test series. The visitors barely escaped defeat in the fourth Test in Manchester as rain washed away the last day.

“I would rather see Australia lose the last Test by backing themselves, really taking it to England, rather than going down with a whimper,” McGrath told BBC Sports.

“Winning in England for the first time since 2001, beating this energised England team under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, should be massive motivation.

“To return to Australia with a 3-1 victory would be huge response to Bazball – an incredible achievement.”

After winning the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's, Australia lost the third Test in Headingley. England were all over them in the fourth Test till rain hit pause on the game on day 4. Australia, despite Marnus Labuschagne's classy hundred on day 4, were five down and 61 runs behind in their second innings.

As rain took over whole of the fifth day, resulting the Old Trafford Test to be drawn, McGrath said that England could have won if Stokes had declared a bit early on day 3.

“I have to be honest, England dominated this match. It was their ‘Bazball’ style in its finest form but Ben Stokes’ decision not to declare earlier on day three cost them victory.

“England were 506-8, leading by 189, but Stokes decided to bat long into the afternoon session.

“Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out may have been brilliant for team morale but had Stokes pulled out England would have had another 10 overs when the ball was reverse swinging late on the third day.”

The final Ashes Test will begin on three days' time at the Oval.

