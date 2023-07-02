Ashes - 'There's always hope when Ben Stokes is there': Trescothick on England's chances of winning at Lord's

England found themselves in hot waters after Pat Cummins’ two wickets in one over reduced them to 45 for four at one stage on Saturday. However, a 69-run stand between opener Ben Duckett and captain Ben Stokes somehow saved the side's ship and kept them in the chase of 371. With the hosts now needing 257 runs to win the Test and make the score-line even, former batter Marcus Trescothick threw his weight behind the pair, saying that with Stokes around, the target is chasable.

Even in the absence of star spinner Nathan Lyon, who made headlines for showing courage to come onto bat after the fall of the ninth wicket despite suffering a calf tear, Australian bowlers have put on a complete show in the second innings so far.

As the fifth day awaits at the Lord’s, Trescothick feels if both players can put up a partnership early on, they can keep England in the hunt and challenge the Aussies. The Ashes hero, Marcus, added with Bairstow to follow and some of the bowlers, including Stuart Broad, who can also bat, England need not worry much.

"I think there's always hope with Ben there, two Bens there, Jonny coming in, and the bowlers," Trescothick told the BBC.

"If someone can get a big score, we can challenge them and try and overcome it. We're still fairly upbeat, we're a positive unit. We have good days and bad days. You enjoy it on a good day, but you don't get too down on a bad day. You take the rough with the smooth,” he added. Australia close in on 2-0 lead in Ashes The touring Australia team has bashed every thought and theory surrounding Bazball with their old-school, traditional style of play. Having already won the Edgbaston Test by two wickets on the final day, the Aussies are now on the brink of winning their third straight Test in England this summer (including the WTC Final against India).

With only six wickets remaining and all of their premier seamers in top form following day four spells, Australia have their nose in front.

The short-ball barrage, which made headlines for two days, is the likely go-to-option for Australia, who, with this method, triggered England’s collapse in the first innings.

As things stand, Duckett is batting on 50 off 67 balls, while captain Stokes is unbeaten on 29 off 66 balls, hitting a single four only.