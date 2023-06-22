Ashes: McCullum backs Jonny Bairstow as ideal number seven for England despite rare howlers behind wickets

England lost the first Test in Edgbaston by two wickets, and several instances led to that. While many might blame Ben Stokes’ shocking declaration on day one, with Root standing tall, as one of the major reasons behind the hosts’ first loss under Ben Stokes at home, minor mistakes also led to the same. Keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow’s rare howlers behind the wickets further contributed to it.

Brendon McCullum - Test head coach, has backed Jonny Bairstow to be England’s ideal number seven. The Yorkshire batter returned to the Test side after a gap of eight months following a leg injury, and upon getting picked, he shined with the bat, if not keeping behind the wickets.

There were a few instances during the match, including dropping off a few catches and missed stumping of Usman Khawaja, which led to the Australian opener pouncing on the chances and making the most of them. He was Australia’s highest run-scorer in the match that cost England eventually.

"I thought they were pretty tough mistakes, to be honest. I've kept over here before: it's not the easiest place to keep, and when the ball is spitting and bouncing out of the rough, it can be quite difficult - and when you've got to stand a little bit closer on a wicket which is a bit slower and can hurry [you] a little bit, there is a risk that… those sharp edges can be a little bit more difficult," McCullum said. ‘He did a really good job Considering Bairstow had little time to get into the game-ready mode, McCullum feels Jonny was good behind the wicket throughout, and with passing matches, he will find his rhythm. Brendon said Bairstow is a real weapon at number seven.

"I actually thought Jonny kept really well, right throughout," McCullum added. "If you look at the way he progressed throughout the game as well, I think he found a natural rhythm, especially today [Tuesday], and I thought he did a really good job. And we know what he offers with the bat. Him coming in at No. 7 is a real weapon for us as well, so I think he'll be better for the run,” McCullum added.

Meanwhile, with the score line reading 0-1, England will now have to pull up their socks and see Lord’s as a chance to make it even. With reports of seamer Mark Wood likely to get a chance in the playing XI in the second Test, England will fancy their chances of going ahead with the Bazball approach.