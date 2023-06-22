Ashes: After Ponting, Hayden slams 'forgettable cricketer' Ollie Robinson for foul-mouth send-off to Khawaja

Following a foul-mouth send-off to Australian opener Usman Khawaja during the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, Ollie Robinson found himself in hot waters. Although sledging and swearing are usual, at least in Ashes, Robinson’s careless remark over how the Aussies will perceive this irked a few legends, including Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting.

While Ponting sent a clear warning to Robinson over him bringing Ponting’s name in his defence during a presser after the third day’s play, Hayden also slammed the English seamer by calling him a ‘forgettable cricketer’.

After Khawaja registered his maiden hundred on UK soil, Robinson bowled him on 141 off a Yorker and gave him a rusty send-off, using cuss words against him. Also, he mentioned how after picking Pat Cummins in the batting order, the English bowlers have three number 11s to deal with – a statement that backfired in the end, as it was the pair of Cummins and Nathan Lyon that helped Australia beat England by two wickets in Edgbaston on the final day.

"That's how you combat England as well. As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes," Hayden said in a conversation with Ian Healy, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Then the other bloke; he's a forgettable cricketer. A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kph) nude nuts, and he's got a mouth from the south." When Healy asked, "Who, Ollie Robinson?", Hayden replied, "Someone like him, you can just go, 'Brother, I'm coming at ya' ‘I don’t care While Robinson’s send-off upset a few Aussies, the English seamer didn’t bother much to react to this. Speaking to the media after England dismissed Australia seven runs shy of their first innings total on day three, Robinson said he doesn’t care how his celebration is perceived by the opposite camp. He added he was just elated after picking the big wicket of Usman Khawaja.

"It's my first home Ashes, and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. I think Uzzie (Khawaja) played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So, I'm here to provide it," he said. "I don't really care how it's perceived, to be honest. It's the Ashes. It's a professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle?"

Meanwhile, the second Test begins at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 28.