Ashes: James Anderson plays down retirement talks despite mediocre outing, says he still has lot to offer

England's James Anderson is going nowhere. Veteran seamer, aged 40, playing his fourth Test in this Ashes, has picked just five wickets and doesn't look like hanging his boots anytime soon. Speaking to Sky Sports after the second day's play at the Kia Oval in London, Anderson admitted being rusty but ruled out any chance of him not appearing for England in whites again.

Following the Manchester-drawn Test that saw rain washing out five out of six sessions on the final two days, several experts and pundits pointed out Anderson's 'lack of zip' as one of the reasons why England failed to dismiss Australia early in the second innings, and thus couldn't go for the win.

Having picked just four wickets at over 76 in the lead-up to the fifth and final Ashes Test, Anderson was under pressure to perform after getting backed by Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

When asked about his retirement plans, Anderson played it down in a fraction of a second, urging he still has some fuel left in him and that he also gets to decide on when to part ways with this game.

"In terms of retirement, I have no interest in going anywhere anytime soon," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"If Stokesy [captain Ben Stokes] and Baz [Test coach Brendon McCullum] say, 'you have not got the wickets we would like', I am absolutely fine with that, but I feel like I have a lot more to give.

"I have tried not to listen to the comments. For me, that question has been there for the last six years, even longer. As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, it's, 'how long has he got left?', Anderson added.

'I get to decide when to leave

Anderson has been around for over 20 years now. After all that he did for England and achieved as a professional cricketer, the veteran seamer said he deserves to decide when to retire.

"I don't feel like I'm bowling badly or am losing pace or that I am on the way out. I still feel I can offer a lot to this team.

"I'd like to [decide when I go]," Anderson added.

Shedding some light on his performance in the ongoing Ashes, Anderson said, "We all know as professional cricketers that you go through lean patches. You just pray it is not in the most high-profile series you can play in!

"I try to look at it objectively. Yes, I have not got the wickets, but I am still trying to do the job for the team and help the guy out at the other end."

On day two, he picked one wicket of Mitchell Marsh and bowled economically with figures of 67 for one in 26 overs.

"I was pleased with the way I bowled all day. I felt in good rhythm and that I was getting the ball to carry through - which is unusual!" he added.