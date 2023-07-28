Ashes: Glenn McGrath fears Oval outing is last of David Warner in Tests despite retirement plan announcement

Despite David Warner announcing his retirement plan earlier, former Australia legend Glenn McGrath feels the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval could be his last in this format. For the nth time this series, Warner began well but failed to convert it to a big score, getting out on 24, thus raising pressure on him and questions around his selection.

McGrath, perhaps cricket’s greatest, let alone Australia’s, thinks if Warner doesn’t come up with something magnificent with the bat in the second innings, he might not play Test cricket again.

“There’s a bit of pressure on Dave Warner,” McGrath said on SENQ Breakfast. “He looked ok (in the first innings at the Oval) but then got out again. To be honest, I think, unfortunately, that maybe it’s coming towards the end of his career.

After Australia ended England’s first innings on 283, both Warner and Usman Khawaja had good 30-odd overs to play, and it’s fair to say both did a tremendous job for most of it. Woakes, not Broad, picked Warner’s wicket this time, getting the nick off his bat straight to Crawley at second slip. This kind of dismissal is not new for everyone, as Aussie veteran keeps getting out in this fashion regularly, especially in England.

'Warner needs a daddy score in second innings else...'

McGrath said knowing Warner has expressed his desire to play till next home summer and hang his boots from Tests at his home ground in Sydney (against Pakistan), his performances are not helping him much. The veteran seamer added how Warner is middling the ball – which, to McGrath, looked fine, the left-handed hasn’t converted those into daddy scores, which eventually put the middle order under some pressure.

“I know he came out the other day and said he wanted to play it to the end of next summer. But I think the pressure is on him; the vultures are circling. Unless he comes out in the second dig and produces a big score, I think he might struggle,” McGrath said.

“Unfortunately, he’s got a lot of starts this series and then just gets out,”

“He had that big innings back in Australia on Boxing Day where he got the 200, but there hasn’t been a sort of real big score before or after that for quite some time,” McGrath added.

Meanwhile, as things stand, Australia is 61 for one, trailing behind by 222 runs with nine wickets in hand.