Ashes, 5th Test: ‘Brave’ Mitchell Starc not worried about shoulder injury, eyes clinching historic series win

Mitchell Starc is Australia’s most successful bowler in the 2023 Ashes with 19 wickets so far, and despite suffering a heavy blow on his shoulder while fielding in the previous Test in Manchester, the veteran seamer remains unbothered about it. Starc said the only thing he cares about now is how he can help Australia beat England in the final Test at the Oval and clinch a historic series win on their soil for the first time since 2001.

After electing to bowl first in the fifth Test, Australia dismissed England on 283 on day one, with Starc picking a four-wicket haul, getting riding of Captain Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes. Speaking to the media after the first day’s play, Starc said he didn’t get any scans done on his troubled shoulder, adding he can bowl fine despite little pain, which can be looked after following the end of this Test.

"I'm not interested in getting scanned or anything like that," Starc said. "We'll worry about that at the end of the week. Just a bit of discomfort there, something going on there in the AC [joint]. Nothing major, and I'm still able to bowl and do what I need to do."

While Starc needed to get some extra strapping during the day, he returned to pick crucial wickets to trigger England’s collapse.

Having dealt with injuries throughout his illustrious career, Starc said such discomforts are part and parcel of the game and will go away eventually. Though he missed the first Test in Edgbaston, with Australia picking fit-again Josh Hazlewood instead, Starc performed in all three Tests with both new and old ball.

"I've played for over ten years and been through a few niggles and injuries over the time. There's been times when I've left the team a man down or other people have. We all push through niggles and whatnot. No difference this week, it's just a little bit of discomfort, and away we go," Starc added.

Winning Ashes motivates me: Starc

With Australia already leading 2-1 and having retained the urn on the back of that, winning the fifth Test and clinching the trophy is the only aim on their head. And that in itself is enough for Starc to not worry about his shoulder injury and instead push extra to go for the win.

"It's not the most comfortable thing. But I don't think any bowler [in] international cricket is going to say it's something that's comfortable for the body. So just push on. We've got a big week ahead of us to try and win this Ashes series and then a few weeks off so there's no reason not to get up for this week,” Starc on his shoulder pain.