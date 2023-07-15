Ashes: Fully fit Cameron Green unsure of opening batting in fourth Test as selection dilemma lingers on

Cameron Green has attained full fitness and is ready to play the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting next Wednesday. But it’s not as easy as it appears to be. Green missed the third Test in Leeds after suffering a minor hamstring injury, and the selectors decided to bring Mitchell Marsh in his place – who, for his good, scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings and pressed the case for his retention in the next game – much to the selection committee's headache.

With Marsh also contributing in the wickets column, the selection dilemma increases for the George Bailey-led panel. However, Green’s credentials will help his case, but the young all-rounder isn’t too sure about opening the innings. Since David Warner’s lone gritty knock during the first innings in Lord’s, the veteran batter has struggled, and without any guesses, against Stuart Broad, who now has picked his wicket 17 times in international cricket.

Calling the idea of him opening the innings only on the ground that he has to play, Green labels it as a bit stretched. Though he is putting his hands up to bat at any position for the team, Green feels since he bowls a bit more for a batting all-rounder, he must stick with batting at lower down the order.



Citing Shane Watson’s example, who had batted at the top of the order during the 2009 Ashes, Green said, "I think it's a bit of a stretch. I think being an all-rounder [makes it a stretch] - probably Shane Watson is the only one who comes to mind doing that - [and] I'm not too sure how much he bowled."

"I think anyone would be happy to bat anywhere to play Test cricket. You always put your hand up for selection but have to wait and see what selectors think,” Green added. We share a good bond, says Green on Marsh Though it’s evident if Warner retains his place at the top of the order or even gets replaced by Marcus Harris for the fourth Test, either of Mitchell Marsh and Green will play in Manchester as Travis Head will start, given he adds value with the ball in hand.

Speaking on the overall relationship he shares with Mitchell Marsh, Green said,

"We both have a great relationship. We're so happy for each other when one gets picked…I kind of look up to Mitch, so I'm so happy to see him play well. There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to come back and play an incredible game, which he did,” Green added.

Meanwhile, Australia lead the five-matches Ashes series 2-1.