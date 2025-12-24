Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Ashes: England make wholesale changes for Boxing Day Test; Ollie Pope dropped, Jofra Archer ruled out

Ashes: England make two changes for Boxing Day Test; Ollie Pope dropped

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 12:38 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:38 IST
Ashes: England make two changes for Boxing Day Test; Ollie Pope dropped

Ashes: England make two changes for Boxing Day Test; Ollie Pope dropped Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In an announcemen, England dropped Ollie Pope while Jofra Archer was ruled out of the remainder of the series. The visitors have roped in Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson, and despite a controversial viral video circulating, Ben Duckett has retained his place in the Playing XI.

England announced their Playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test as they made a couple of changes to the side that was beaten in Adelaide. In an announcement made on Wednesday (Dec 24), England dropped Ollie Pope while Jofra Archer was ruled out of the remainder of the series. The visitors have roped in Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson, and despite a controversial viral video circulating, Ben Duckett has retained his place in the Playing XI.

England Playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

More to Follow…

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics