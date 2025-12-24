Ashes: England make two changes for Boxing Day Test; Ollie Pope dropped

England announced their Playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test as they made a couple of changes to the side that was beaten in Adelaide. In an announcement made on Wednesday (Dec 24), England dropped Ollie Pope while Jofra Archer was ruled out of the remainder of the series. The visitors have roped in Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson, and despite a controversial viral video circulating, Ben Duckett has retained his place in the Playing XI.